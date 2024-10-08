Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

People in their 40s can now book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor’s referral.

With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the ages of 40 and 74 can self refer for a mammogram every two years.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced last year that the province would lower the age for breast cancer screening self-referrals from 50 to 40, and she says the change has now taken effect.

Eligible people can call any Ontario Breast Screening Program location to book an appointment or calling the appointment booking line at 1-800-668-9304.

“Breast cancer affects one in every nine women in Ontario and we know early detection and increased access to treatment and care saves lives,” said Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

The province is spending nearly $20 million to increase the availability of appointments and train additional staff.

The government estimates that of the one million women between the ages of 40 and 49 who can now self-refer for mammograms, about 305,000 will seek out the screening.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Cancer Society said all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.