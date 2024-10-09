THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Cineplex hit with $38.9 million fine for ‘drip pricing’

Cineplex
Cineplex Odeon theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto, Dec. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted October 9, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 6:04 am.

Did Canada’s competition tribunal just get serious about extra online fees? In a recent decision, the tribunal levied its harshest punishment in history against the country’s leading theatre chain, Cineplex, for failing to disclose an extra fee during online ticket purchases.

While Cineplex plans to appeal, the ruling is seen as a warning to other online retailers regarding add-ons and fees on their websites. 

Tara Deschamps is a business reporter for The Canadian Press

“It’s caught a lot of attention, not just because there have been so many companies that people think engage in this price dripping, but also just the fact that Cineplex is a very big, pervasive company,” said Deschamps.  

Will it make a difference? What qualifies as “drip pricing,” anyway? And what happens now to the $38.9 million?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

