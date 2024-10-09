‘It’s unsustainable’: Parents lament fallout of funding changes to daycare program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.

By Shauna Hunt and John Marchesan

Posted October 9, 2024 8:24 pm.

Andrew Bartucci is one of many parents grappling with the possibility that their childcare costs could soar in the new year after daycare operators warned upcoming funding changes could force many to pull out of the national $10-a-day program.

CityNews obtained letters from three daycares in the GTA all citing ongoing challenges with the program and concerns with the new funding framework starting in January.

Bartucci says his High Park daycare operator warned that if it does decide to withdraw from the program, fees could rise by more than 50 per cent.

“So with two children in daycare and one being an infant, it’s going to be closer to like, I predict $4,300 or $4,500 a month,” explained Bartucci. “It’s unsustainable, it’s unimaginable.”

“This is an existential crisis for us, we can’t do it and it’s happening to families everywhere that I’m talking to it’s not just us. Everyone who’s received a letter from various daycares is saying the same thing …There needs to be a fix.” 

Jacky Sheppard with the Private Operators Group tells CityNews dozens of commercial daycares across Ontario are considering opting out as the funding framework is about to shift from revenue-based to cost-based. 

“Now that cost-based funding then will have severe restrictions wrapped around it so we won’t have any allowance to spend as we’ve been spending it, running our schools very successfully I might say for years and years and years,” she said.  

Related:

The Minister of Education says she has been speaking with daycare providers, parents and her federal counterparts about these issues and tells CityNews in a statement, “Ottawa must provide more funding, lift the cap on for-profit providers, and give more flexibility so that providers can cover their costs and create necessary spaces for parents.”

Meanwhile, many families like Bartucci’s are looking for a plan B just in case, adding if this happens his wife may be forced to leave her job.

“You’re becoming one of hundreds on a list everywhere, all the centers – we reached out to one center and they said don’t even bother because you’re so far down the list, your child will be well into elementary school by the time you get a spot,” he said.

Ontario’s deal with the federal government to join the $10-a-day program committed the province to create 86,000 new child-care spaces. But, so far, while there have been about 51,000 new spaces, only 25,500 of those are within the $10-a-day system, officials say.

In Toronto 87 percent of city’s 1,068 licenced daycares have opted into the national $10-a-day program – eight have since withdrawn.

The province says a federal cap on the percentage of for-profit spaces within the system is hampering growth, as municipalities are having to turn down applications for thousands of potential spaces because they are created by for-profit operators.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida
More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and producing a series of tornadoes around...

0m ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

6h ago

Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village
Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village

Despite the numerous restaurants and a vibrant community, the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village is probably best known for its traffic woes, and it seems like they just can't catch a break. During...

2h ago

Nathan Phillips Square needs $68M in preservation work, but its mostly unfunded in Toronto budget
Nathan Phillips Square needs $68M in preservation work, but its mostly unfunded in Toronto budget

City of Toronto staff say 'structural and other more extensive' work, deemed as holistic preservation, is needed for Nathan Phillips Square.

1h ago

Top Stories

More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida
More than 1 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) and producing a series of tornadoes around...

0m ago

Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial
Mayor Chow says 'miscommunication' led to her missing Oct. 7 Jewish memorial

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow cited miscommunication, a lost email, and a busy work schedule as some of the reasons behind her glaring absence at a memorial and vigil marking the anniversary of the October...

6h ago

Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village
Proposed Metrolinx plan could mean up to 400 dump trucks daily moving through Liberty Village

Despite the numerous restaurants and a vibrant community, the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Liberty Village is probably best known for its traffic woes, and it seems like they just can't catch a break. During...

2h ago

Nathan Phillips Square needs $68M in preservation work, but its mostly unfunded in Toronto budget
Nathan Phillips Square needs $68M in preservation work, but its mostly unfunded in Toronto budget

City of Toronto staff say 'structural and other more extensive' work, deemed as holistic preservation, is needed for Nathan Phillips Square.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits

A mostly sunnny day on Thursday with highs reaching only the mid-teens ahead of a warm-up on Friday.

2h ago

2:05
Privy Council Office testifies at foreign interference commission
Privy Council Office testifies at foreign interference commission

The Prime Minister's former National Security & Intelligence Advisor says CSIS may well have believed a foreign interference report would go the Prime Minister - but she says nobody else in the meeting on that report thought that.

1h ago

3:38
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida

Officials say the time to evacuate from Florida's Gulf Coast has come and gone. Leigh Waldman is in Tampa, where the life-threatening Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall.

1h ago

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.

11h ago

1:51
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton
Canadian in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Milton

A Canadian man and his family south of Tampa are preparing to hunker down for Hurricane Milton's landfall. Michelle Mackey reports on how they plan to stay safe and why he says evacuating is easier said than done. 

1h ago

More Videos