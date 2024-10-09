Multiple injuries reported in fiery crash involving TTC buses in midtown Toronto

Midtown crash TTC buses
The driver of a vehicle crashed into a pair of TTC buses in midtown Toronto at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Photo: Jeff Ducharme/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 9, 2024 6:23 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2024 8:02 am.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving a vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto.

Toronto Paramedic Services were called to the Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West area just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

EMS says a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Toronto police later confirmed that the man’s injuries are now considered life-threatening.

One bus driver and two passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A second bus driver was assessed at the scene, police said.

Multiple injuries have been reported following a fiery crash involving a vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Photo: Jeff Ducharme/CityNews.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio the man is believed to have run a red light before colliding with two TTC buses in the area, resulting in a vehicle fire. Photos from the scene show both buses with significant damage.

Toronto Fire Services confirmed with CityNews that first responders were called to the intersection for a vehicle fire. They added that the car’s driver was removed from the vehicle, but they couldn’t confirm who rescued the man.

A TTC spokesperson said officials are assisting with the investigation carried out by authorities.

“One of the TTC operators and two bus customers have been transported to the hospital, and the second operator and other customers were treated on-scene. We don’t have any info on the vehicle driver or how this happened at this time. Our thoughts are with all those injured,” read a post on X.

The intersection is closed for cleanup, and the investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park

Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario's solicitor general is saying little about the investigation's progress. The latest beluga death is the fourth...

3h ago

2 injured after motorized unicycle rider hits pedestrian in Etobicoke
2 injured after motorized unicycle rider hits pedestrian in Etobicoke

Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorized unicycle rider struck a pedestrian in Etobicoke Tuesday night. Police were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty-Sixth Street just after...

9h ago

Cineplex hit with $38.9 million fine for 'drip pricing'
Cineplex hit with $38.9 million fine for 'drip pricing'

Did Canada's competition tribunal just get serious about extra online fees? In a recent decision, the tribunal levied its harshest punishment in history against the country's leading theatre chain, Cineplex,...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

2h ago

Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida
Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida

Hurricane Milton churned Wednesday toward a potentially catastrophic collision along the west coast of Florida, where some residents insisted they would stay after millions were ordered to evacuate and...

16m ago

