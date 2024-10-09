A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and other injuries were reported following a fiery crash involving a vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto.

Toronto Paramedic Services were called to the Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West area just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

EMS says a man in his 20s was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Toronto police later confirmed that the man’s injuries are now considered life-threatening.

One bus driver and two passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A second bus driver was assessed at the scene, police said.

Multiple injuries have been reported following a fiery crash involving a vehicle and two TTC buses in midtown Toronto. Photo: Jeff Ducharme/CityNews.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio the man is believed to have run a red light before colliding with two TTC buses in the area, resulting in a vehicle fire. Photos from the scene show both buses with significant damage.

Toronto Fire Services confirmed with CityNews that first responders were called to the intersection for a vehicle fire. They added that the car’s driver was removed from the vehicle, but they couldn’t confirm who rescued the man.

A TTC spokesperson said officials are assisting with the investigation carried out by authorities.

“One of the TTC operators and two bus customers have been transported to the hospital, and the second operator and other customers were treated on-scene. We don’t have any info on the vehicle driver or how this happened at this time. Our thoughts are with all those injured,” read a post on X.

The intersection is closed for cleanup, and the investigation is ongoing.