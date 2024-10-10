Chiefs of Ontario to vote in favour of $47.8B child welfare agreement with Canada

OTTAWA — Chiefs in Ontario have voted in support of a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform agreement with Canada.

Regional Chief Abram Benedict called the support of chiefs in the province “a step in the right direction” as they work to reform what he called “colonial systems” that have impacted each and every community.

The deal was reached in July, and the Chiefs of Ontario were part of the negotiation process alongside the Assembly of First Nations, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Canada.

It was struck after decades of advocacy and litigation from First Nations and experts, seeking to redress decades of discrimination against First Nations children who were torn from their families and placed in foster care.

That was because the child welfare systems on reserves were not funded to provide services that could keep families together.

First Nations chiefs across Canada will vote on the agreement at a special chiefs assembly in Calgary next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press