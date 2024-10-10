Chiefs of Ontario to vote in favour of $47.8B child welfare agreement with Canada

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict attends the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly in Montreal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Chiefs in Ontario have voted in support of a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform agreement with Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2024 6:29 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 8:01 pm.

OTTAWA — Chiefs in Ontario have voted in support of a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform agreement with Canada.

Regional Chief Abram Benedict called the support of chiefs in the province “a step in the right direction” as they work to reform what he called “colonial systems” that have impacted each and every community.

The deal was reached in July, and the Chiefs of Ontario were part of the negotiation process alongside the Assembly of First Nations, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Canada.

It was struck after decades of advocacy and litigation from First Nations and experts, seeking to redress decades of discrimination against First Nations children who were torn from their families and placed in foster care.

That was because the child welfare systems on reserves were not funded to provide services that could keep families together.

First Nations chiefs across Canada will vote on the agreement at a special chiefs assembly in Calgary next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon. The department says officials are in contact with the person's family to offer assistance. This...

1h ago

Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project
Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project

The City of Toronto is calling on the Ford government to hold a public inquiry into what has gone wrong with the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Coun. Josh Matlow introduced the motion on...

2h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home

Homicide detectives in Peel Region are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65-year-old man at a home in Brampton as "suspicious." Peel police were called to the home at Lord Simcoe...

2h ago

Man facing attempted murder charges in Brampton shooting
Man facing attempted murder charges in Brampton shooting

A 24-year-old man is facing two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Brampton in August. Peel police just before 9:30 p.m. on August 13 a group of people were in the Gardenbrooke...

1h ago

Top Stories

Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon. The department says officials are in contact with the person's family to offer assistance. This...

1h ago

Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project
Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project

The City of Toronto is calling on the Ford government to hold a public inquiry into what has gone wrong with the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Coun. Josh Matlow introduced the motion on...

2h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home

Homicide detectives in Peel Region are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65-year-old man at a home in Brampton as "suspicious." Peel police were called to the home at Lord Simcoe...

2h ago

Man facing attempted murder charges in Brampton shooting
Man facing attempted murder charges in Brampton shooting

A 24-year-old man is facing two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Brampton in August. Peel police just before 9:30 p.m. on August 13 a group of people were in the Gardenbrooke...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and multiple others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a pair of TTC buses early Wednesday morning. As Catalina Gillies reports, a bus operator is being praised for pulling the driver out of the car.
2:17
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits

A mostly sunnny day on Thursday with highs reaching only the mid-teens ahead of a warm-up on Friday.
2:20
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.
4:54
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

2:33
Progress Avenue Bridge disappeared in 72 hours
Progress Avenue Bridge disappeared in 72 hours

Metrolinx says material from the rubble of the old bridge will be reused for construction on site. David Zura finds out how the large structure was demolished so quickly and what other project this work supports.

More Videos