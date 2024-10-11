Police looking to identify man in suspicious incident investigation in Wychwood

Toronto police are looking to identify a man following several suspicious incidents in the Wychwood neighbourhood.

Investigators say on three separate occasions between August and October 2024, a man followed a woman for several blocks to her home. On one occasion the man attempted to start up a conversation with the woman while on another occasion he managed to gain entry into the woman’s apartment building.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old and five-foot-11. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and black baggy clothing.

Police have released surveillance images of the man and believe there may be more incidents.