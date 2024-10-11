Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified

Sabrina Kauldhar
Sabrina Kauldhar of Toronto is facing murder charges in connection with three homicides in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. NRPS/HO

By Michael Talbot and John Marchesan

Posted October 11, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2024 3:37 pm.

The Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar has been identified by police.

Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on October 1, 2024 at around 2:08 p.m.

Investigators say she was found with trauma to her body.

The 30-year-old Kauldhar is charged with second-degree murder in her death — one of three murder charges she’s currently facing.

The three homicides, two of which police believe were random, occurred over three days in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton.

On Oct. 2, police in Niagara were called to John Allan Park just before 3 p.m. following reports of a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have identified him as 47-year-old Lance Cunningham.

Then on Oct. 3 around 12:30 p.m., Hamilton police were called to the parking lot of 209 MacNab Street North where a man was found with “significant injuries consistent with a stabbing.” The man later died of his injuries in hospital. He was identified as 77-year-old Mario Bilich.

Investigators say they determined the suspect in the Hamilton and Niagara murders was the same person after matching suspect descriptions. An additional link was then made to the Toronto homicide.

Kauldhar was arrested just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the Burlington area and charged with first-degree murder in the Hamilton homicide and second-degree murder in the Toronto and Niagara homicides.

“Investigators believe Mario Bilich and Lance Cunningham were randomly targeted, while Kauldhar was known to the Toronto victim,” Niagara police said in a release last Friday.

