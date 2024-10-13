3 people dead, 2 injured after head-on collision in Welland, Ont.

Three people are dead and two others are injured following a head-on collision involving a transit bus and a pickup truck, provincial police say.

The crash happened around 10:21 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 58 in Welland, Ont.

Initial reports suggest the pickup truck crashed into the bus head-first, causing it to roll over and catch fire. Both the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

Injuries were also reported on the bus.

According to police, the bus driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Two passengers were also onboard the bus at the time of the crash, one was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the other was released at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for a police investigation.

No other details have been provided.