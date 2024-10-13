Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender who was the subject of a five-month manhunt for allegedly committing an indignity to a human body in Toronto is now in custody.

According to Toronto police Rejean Hermel Perron was suspected of taking “deliberate steps” to hide the body of a person who died of natural causes inside an apartment in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area on May 27, 2024.

At the time police said Perron allegedly knew the deceased victim was inside an apartment, didn’t call police, and tried to hide the body. The circumstances surrounding the incident were never revealed, but investigators have said forensic evidence was found inside the unit.

A warrant was issued for Perron’s arrest and police cautioned that he may be preying on vulnerable and marginalized people, including sex workers, the under-housed and members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. He was also known to be using the aliases Daniel Joseph Christie, Kristy, or Krysty.

Perron was already wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for violating parole conditions in 2021 after serving a three-year sentence for forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

On October 13, investigators said Perron was arrested and has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, improper/indecent interfere with a dead body, assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.