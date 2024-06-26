Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Toronto police investigators say they’re looking for a convicted sex offender as officers say the suspect took “deliberate steps” to hide the body of a person who died of natural causes inside an apartment.

“We don’t want to alarm the public, but we want to alert the public,” Toronto Police 55 Division Supt. Kim O’Toole told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

“We suspect he is praying on vulnerable individuals to make his way through life while he is wanted on this Canada-wide warrant.”

She said officers were called to an apartment in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area on May 27 by a community support worker. After they arrived, they found a deceased person inside. O’Toole said the victim was a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and added there were additional factors that made the person vulnerable.

An autopsy found that the person died from natural causes.

O’Toole alleged the suspect knew the unidentified victim was inside, didn’t call police and took “deliberate steps” to conceal the body. She wouldn’t elaborate on the circumstances, but said there was forensic evidence found inside.

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. O’Toole said he has also used the aliases Daniel Joseph Christie, Kristy, or Krysty.

O’Toole said the victim and the suspect were often seen together.

The accused, she said, has been wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant since 2021 for violating parole conditions after serving a three-year sentence. The warrant was for the alleged offences of forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, and use of imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

O’Toole added the suspect is known to visit areas just east of downtown Toronto, Chatham-Kent and Kingston.

She said there is a particular concern the accused might try to exploit or target women, vulnerable persons and/or members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

With files from Michael Talbot