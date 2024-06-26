Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Rejean Hermel Perron is seen in Toronto Police Service handout photos from 2016 (L) and 2021 (R).
Rejean Hermel Perron is seen in photos from 2016 (L) and 2021 (R). HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 26, 2024 1:45 pm.

Toronto police investigators say they’re looking for a convicted sex offender as officers say the suspect took “deliberate steps” to hide the body of a person who died of natural causes inside an apartment.

“We don’t want to alarm the public, but we want to alert the public,” Toronto Police 55 Division Supt. Kim O’Toole told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

“We suspect he is praying on vulnerable individuals to make his way through life while he is wanted on this Canada-wide warrant.”

She said officers were called to an apartment in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area on May 27 by a community support worker. After they arrived, they found a deceased person inside. O’Toole said the victim was a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and added there were additional factors that made the person vulnerable.

An autopsy found that the person died from natural causes.

O’Toole alleged the suspect knew the unidentified victim was inside, didn’t call police and took “deliberate steps” to conceal the body. She wouldn’t elaborate on the circumstances, but said there was forensic evidence found inside.

Related:

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. O’Toole said he has also used the aliases Daniel Joseph Christie, Kristy, or Krysty.

O’Toole said the victim and the suspect were often seen together.

The accused, she said, has been wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant since 2021 for violating parole conditions after serving a three-year sentence. The warrant was for the alleged offences of forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, and use of imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

O’Toole added the suspect is known to visit areas just east of downtown Toronto, Chatham-Kent and Kingston.

She said there is a particular concern the accused might try to exploit or target women, vulnerable persons and/or members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

More to come.

With files from Michael Talbot

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

9m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

2h ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking
Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking

If you've ever seethed behind a steering wheel on a sardine-packed Gardiner Expressway and boldly declared that Toronto traffic is the worst, you're guilty of hyperbole. A newly updated Global Traffic...

2h ago

