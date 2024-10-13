Man charged in street racing crash that killed a 15-year-old boy

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge
A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/HPS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 13, 2024 2:38 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2024 2:54 pm.

Hamilton police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal street racing crash that killed a 15-year-old boy on Friday.

Officers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Lincoln Alexander Parkway, near the Upper Gage Avenue overpass.

Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles racing when two drivers lost control of their cars and crashed.

One vehicle was able to regain control, but the other – a Toyota SUV – rolled off the roadway a few times. As the SUV was rolling, police say one or more occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Three people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the injured parties was a 15-year-old boy who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Vicenzino Stumpo of Hamilton. He is facing two charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, as well as bodily harm.

Stumpo appeared in court on Saturday. He is scheduled to return for a bail hearing on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Investigators say they are still looking to identify other individuals who were involved in the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

This is Hamilton’s tenth fatal collision of the year.

Top Stories

Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested
Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender who was the subject of a five-month manhunt for allegedly committing an indignity to a human body in Toronto is now in custody. According to Toronto police Rejean...

1h ago

Liberals appoint Andrew Bevan as campaign head amid talk of MP revolt against Trudeau
Liberals appoint Andrew Bevan as campaign head amid talk of MP revolt against Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the Liberal Party's new campaign chair, as some MPs reportedly band together to ask their leader to step down.

3h ago

Man with loaded gun arrested near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
Man with loaded gun arrested near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern...

4m ago

Severe weather has some snowbirds leaving Florida, others battening down the hatches
Severe weather has some snowbirds leaving Florida, others battening down the hatches

When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area. "But for at least eight...

9h ago

