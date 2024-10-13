Man charged in street racing crash that killed a 15-year-old boy

Hamilton police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal street racing crash that killed a 15-year-old boy on Friday.

Officers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Lincoln Alexander Parkway, near the Upper Gage Avenue overpass.

Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles racing when two drivers lost control of their cars and crashed.

One vehicle was able to regain control, but the other – a Toyota SUV – rolled off the roadway a few times. As the SUV was rolling, police say one or more occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Three people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the injured parties was a 15-year-old boy who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Vicenzino Stumpo of Hamilton. He is facing two charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, as well as bodily harm.

Stumpo appeared in court on Saturday. He is scheduled to return for a bail hearing on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Investigators say they are still looking to identify other individuals who were involved in the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

This is Hamilton’s tenth fatal collision of the year.