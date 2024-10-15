Man in 60s injured in Scarborough stabbing
Posted October 15, 2024 6:15 am.
Last Updated October 15, 2024 6:28 am.
A man was injured following an overnight stabbing in Scarborough.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area at around 2 a.m. for initial reports of a shooting.
TPS later confirmed that officers arrived at the scene and located a man in his 60s with stab wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were provided.