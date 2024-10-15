Man in 60s injured in Scarborough stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 15, 2024 6:15 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 6:28 am.

A man was injured following an overnight stabbing in Scarborough.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area at around 2 a.m. for initial reports of a shooting.

TPS later confirmed that officers arrived at the scene and located a man in his 60s with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

7h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

7h ago

How a New Brunswick Policy inflamed the 'parental rights' debate in Canada
How a New Brunswick Policy inflamed the 'parental rights' debate in Canada

At the time it was implemented, there was nothing at all remarkable about Policy 713. It was an update to previous guidance, based on research, and very similar to policies in place at school boards across...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

5m ago

Top Stories

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

7h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

7h ago

How a New Brunswick Policy inflamed the 'parental rights' debate in Canada
How a New Brunswick Policy inflamed the 'parental rights' debate in Canada

At the time it was implemented, there was nothing at all remarkable about Policy 713. It was an update to previous guidance, based on research, and very similar to policies in place at school boards across...

THE BIG STORY PODCAST

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

11h ago

3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.

3h ago

2:43
Leafs injury update
Leafs injury update

Lindsay Dunn with a Toronto Maple Leafs injury update and the special meal they served in Toronto on Thanksgiving.

12h ago

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

More Videos