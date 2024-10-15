A couple from Owen Sound, Ont., were awarded $40 million through last month’s OLG Lotto Max jackpot, splitting the historic $80 million draw with another lucky winner in Quebec.

OLG announced Stephanie, 47, and Bryan Cantwell, 46, of Grey County, as the most recent $40 million winners from the Sept. 17, 2024, draw, which reached a record $80 million for the first time in Canada’s lottery history.

Bryan told the OLG that a lottery ticket he purchased in August in Iroquois Falls, Ont., did not yield a winner, so he decided to try his luck again and check another ticket.

“I was still in shock, so I checked some other tickets to ensure the app was working properly,” Bryan told the OLG in an interview. “I went back to the winning ticket and scanned it again and again. I think I checked it seven or eight times. The message remained the same – ‘Big Winner’ and ‘$40 million.’“

Bryan said he stormed into the couple’s bathroom to tell Stephanie, who was still in the shower.

“I wasn’t sure what was happening as he asked me to check the ticket. I thought I saw $40,000,” she said. “That’s when he told me to take a second look, and I screamed.

“We both tried to carry on with the day like nothing had happened, but that lasted about five minutes,” Stephanie added.

OLG announced Stephanie, 47, and Bryan Cantwell, 46, of Grey County, as the most recent $40 million winners from the Sept. 17, 2024, draw, which reached a record $80 million for the first time in Canada’s lottery history. Photo: OLG.

The couple started their work day the same way they always do, but they decided to leave early to surprise their friend by checking the winning ticket. They told the OLG that the first ticket yielded a $20 win, but the second one, the $40 million prize, caught their friend’s attention.

“We have always been generous people, and we dream of helping all the people we love,” said Stephanie. “But I am the budget queen, and we need to be careful to ensure we can make the most impact with this money for family, friends, and the community.”

“This is generational wealth, and we want to make this last,” added Bryan.

A new home and motorcycle in the couple’s sights

Stephanie said she plans to help her sister in any way possible.

“She is the most caring person I know, and we want to help her buy a new home,” said Stephanie.

The couple will also help their parents and their children.

“One request from our daughter is to refurbish an old Ford Bronco, and as a car guy, I will be happy to help make that dream come true,” Bryan added.

In addition to buying their dream home, Bryan said he purchased a new motorcycle after an accident damaged his old bike a few weeks ago.

“I have never gone into a motorcycle shop and pointed to a new bike. I was hoping to get a decent used one,” he said. “Sometimes, we just look at each other and laugh at this great fortune. It’s still unbelievable.”

The $40 million winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at Petro-Canada on Highway 6 and 10 in Owen Sound.