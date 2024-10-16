If your evening drive takes you through Dundas Street East and Hurontario Street in Mississauga, you should watch out for some new roadwork.

As Hazel McCallion LRT construction on Hurontario Street continues, the latest work will impact another major intersection. Metrolinx announced Wednesday that duct banks will be installed from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1, 2024, excluding Sundays.

Photo courtesy: Metrolinx.

It won’t be during peak hours, though, as lane restrictions will occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. During the day, metal plates will be placed over the work zone for vehicles to pass over.

“In accordance with City of Mississauga Noise By-Law Exemption requirements, this notice is meant to advise that residents near the work site can expect to hear noise and vibration caused by trucks, excavators, backhoes, and other construction equipment related to this work,” Metrolinx writes in a statement.

Crews will work in the south half of the intersection, primarily impacting the eastbound lanes of Dundas Street and both directions on Hurontario Street.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions,” added Metrolinx. “Residents and businesses near the work site can expect to hear noise caused by trucks, excavators, backhoes, and other construction equipment related to this work.”

The Hurontario LRT was planned to be completed this year. While it hasn’t been officially delayed, track installation will continue into 2025.