Man charged for allegedly stealing more than $250K worth of LCBO products across GTA

Awil Hassan Abdi
Authorities said 38-year-old Awil Hassan Abdi, of no fixed address, was considered a wanted offender for allegedly committing several thefts between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 16, 2024 8:26 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2024 8:33 am.

Peel Regional Police said a man wanted in connection with a string of thefts at LCBO locations across the GTA dating back to late last year has been arrested.

Authorities said 38-year-old Awil Hassan Abdi, of no fixed address, was considered a wanted offender for allegedly committing several thefts between October 2023 and September 2024.

The accused is believed to be responsible for LCBO thefts totalling nearly $260,000, of which $160,000 is from within Peel Region.

On Oct. 13, 2024, PRP officers arrested Abdi, who was charged with three counts of theft over $5,000, 16 counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said Abdi was on a probation order for similar criminal offences at the time of the alleged thefts.

OLG says $65M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Etobicoke
OLG says $65M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Etobicoke

Check those lottery tickets, as you could be $65 million richer. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the $65 million Lotto Max jackpot from the Oct. 15, 2024, draw was sold in Etobicoke. Additionally,...

2h ago

3 arrested in altercation, shooting involving tow trucks in Brampton
3 arrested in altercation, shooting involving tow trucks in Brampton

Three people were arrested, and one man was injured in an altercation that preceded gunfire being exchanged between tow trucks in Brampton on Tuesday evening. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called...

4h ago

Frost advisory in effect for Toronto, warmer temperatures and sunny skies on the horizon
Frost advisory in effect for Toronto, warmer temperatures and sunny skies on the horizon

You'll need a pair of sunglasses to cap off the week and usher in the weekend, as sunny skies and warmer daytime temperatures are on the horizon for Toronto and much of the GTA—but not before some chilled...

27m ago

Ontario electricity demand to soar due to EV manufacturing and AI: system operator
Ontario electricity demand to soar due to EV manufacturing and AI: system operator

Ontario's electricity system operator is expecting demand to soar 75 per cent higher by 2050, in part due to electric-vehicle manufacturing and new data centres supporting artificial intelligence. That...

1h ago

