Peel Regional Police said a man wanted in connection with a string of thefts at LCBO locations across the GTA dating back to late last year has been arrested.

Authorities said 38-year-old Awil Hassan Abdi, of no fixed address, was considered a wanted offender for allegedly committing several thefts between October 2023 and September 2024.

The accused is believed to be responsible for LCBO thefts totalling nearly $260,000, of which $160,000 is from within Peel Region.

On Oct. 13, 2024, PRP officers arrested Abdi, who was charged with three counts of theft over $5,000, 16 counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said Abdi was on a probation order for similar criminal offences at the time of the alleged thefts.