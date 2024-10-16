The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is reminding residents that Toronto will be getting a new area code starting next year.

The CRTC announced in the spring that starting April 26, 2025, an additional area code, 942, would be introduced in the region, joining current area codes 416, 437 and 647 in Ontario. The decision was reached to meet the growing demand for new telephone numbers.

The CRTC said the 942 area code will be introduced gradually next spring. After April 26, 2025, consumers and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator, said as part of a news release.

“The new 942 area code will be added to the current area codes already in use in this region and will cover the same geographic area.”

Area codes 905, 289, 365, and 742 are currently used in the Golden Horseshoe region’s North American Numbering Plan (NANP). This includes the Niagara Peninsula, Hamilton, and other municipalities of Halton, Peel, York, Durham, and parts of Northumberland County but excludes Toronto.