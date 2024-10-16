Toronto releases 10 year plan to drive economic growth

Mayor Olivia Chow says Toronto’s new long-term financial plan lays out a clear path toward innovation, inclusivity and sustainability.

The new staff report unveiled Wednesday puts forward a 10-year strategy designed to guide economic development in the city.

Some short-term action items include new funding to boost main street resilience and to hire an Indigenous economic development officer.

The plan also looks to add staff who would work to help grow Toronto’s global competitiveness in key sectors, such as technology, life sciences and the creative industries.