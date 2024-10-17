A 77-year-old male cyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Markham on Wednesday.

York Regional Police (YRP) said it happened around 3 p.m. on McCowan Road, just north of Major MacKenzie Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene, and police tell CityNews the 77-year-old man suffered several broken bones as a result of the collision. He’s expected to undergo surgery on Thursday.

The driver involved in the collision has not been charged, and the investigation is ongoing.

Road closures were in place for several hours on Wednesday.