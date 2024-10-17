A frost advisory was lifted Thursday morning in Toronto and across the GTA, paving the way for abundant sunshine and a gradual temperature warm-up.

A frost advisory was issued midday on Wednesday for the city and parts of the GTA as temperatures were expected to drop to freezing overnight and into the morning hours. Toronto is expected to reach 15 C on Thursday, with daytime highs of 18 C on Friday.

A warm-up is coming that could see daytime highs return to the 20-degree mark by the weekend. That will be accompanied by beautiful conditions with no rain in the forecast until next week, at the earliest. By Monday, temperatures could reach 21 C in Toronto, well above our average highs for this time of year, which are usually in the lower teens.

Sunny and warm conditions are also forecasted for Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton at the end of the week and the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will still be cold and approach the low single-digits forecasted at 4 C for Friday.

Toronto last saw single-digit highs on April 25. The average daytime high in mid-October is around 14 C, with an average low of 7 C.

