Frost advisory ends in Toronto with weekend warm-up, sunshine on the way

Toronto will be back in the 20s this weekend despite a cooler night Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 17, 2024 9:23 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2024 9:39 am.

A frost advisory was lifted Thursday morning in Toronto and across the GTA, paving the way for abundant sunshine and a gradual temperature warm-up.

A frost advisory was issued midday on Wednesday for the city and parts of the GTA as temperatures were expected to drop to freezing overnight and into the morning hours. Toronto is expected to reach 15 C on Thursday, with daytime highs of 18 C on Friday.

A warm-up is coming that could see daytime highs return to the 20-degree mark by the weekend. That will be accompanied by beautiful conditions with no rain in the forecast until next week, at the earliest. By Monday, temperatures could reach 21 C in Toronto, well above our average highs for this time of year, which are usually in the lower teens.

Sunny and warm conditions are also forecasted for Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton at the end of the week and the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will still be cold and approach the low single-digits forecasted at 4 C for Friday.

Toronto last saw single-digit highs on April 25. The average daytime high in mid-October is around 14 C, with an average low of 7 C.

For details on your extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.

