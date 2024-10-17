York Regional Police (YRP) said officers successfully dismantled a magic mushroom lab in Ontario, resulting in the recovery of approximately $500,000 worth of drugs.

YRP said an investigation into the distribution of illegal psilocybin began in August 2024, when authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police uncovered a small clandestine lab where magic mushrooms were being grown, and the investigation led authorities to a more extensive operation in Puslinch and the Hamilton area, where separate search warrants were carried out on Tuesday.

In Hamilton, investigators seized approximately 100 pounds of magic mushrooms and cash. At the property in Puslinch, officers located a large manufacturing facility where it’s believed the lab is producing magic mushrooms to be distributed across Ontario.

YRP said it’s one of the most significant psilocybin lab operations that local authorities have uncovered.

The investigation is ongoing.