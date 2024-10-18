The Big Story

The flying car is here! There are … a few issues

An Xpeng X2 flying car is pictured during flight demonstration at the headquarters of Xpeng Aeroht in Panyu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 15, 2024
An Xpeng X2 flying car is pictured during flight demonstration at the headquarters of Xpeng Aeroht in Panyu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 15, 2024. (Credit Image: å© Xu Jiayi/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 18, 2024 7:11 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it seems like something out of science fiction, but flying cars do actually exist. In fact, if you have the money, you can buy one right now. What you can do with that flying car, however, is another story.

Jeff Wise is a science journalist who wrote about flying cars for New York Magazine. “The idea that these flying cars are going to offer a significant number of people a significant utility, is daft,” says Wise, “it would always be a rich persons toy.”

So what do these vehicles look like? Who’s using them? And what happens if you crash?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes
Ford doubles down on 'remove and replace' when it comes to existing bike lanes

What began as plans to prevent new bike lanes from getting built on city streets has become an effort by Premier Doug Ford to pedal backwards and rip up the lanes that already exist which has cyclists...

8h ago

3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches, cause unknown
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in the Beaches, cause unknown

A residential three-alarm fire that spread to surrounding homes and caused extensive damage in the Beaches is under investigation. Toronto Fire Services were initially called to 69 Kippendavie Avenue...

22m ago

Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested
Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested

One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Friday morning. Multiple lanes of the highway were blocked for cleanup as of 8 a.m., with...

56m ago

Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking
Former Olympic snowboarder among 2 Canadians facing charges in Ontario homicides, transnational drug trafficking

The FBI has charged two Canadians, including a former Olympic snowboarder, in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through...

42m ago

