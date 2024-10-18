The flying car is here! There are … a few issues

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it seems like something out of science fiction, but flying cars do actually exist. In fact, if you have the money, you can buy one right now. What you can do with that flying car, however, is another story.

Jeff Wise is a science journalist who wrote about flying cars for New York Magazine. “The idea that these flying cars are going to offer a significant number of people a significant utility, is daft,” says Wise, “it would always be a rich persons toy.”

So what do these vehicles look like? Who’s using them? And what happens if you crash?