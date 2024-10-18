Hamilton man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting young women

Dwayne Smith, 38, Hamilton
Dwayne Smith, 38, of Hamilton, was arrested and faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of possessing child pornography. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 18, 2024 10:55 am.

A man from Hamilton is facing several charges, including the possession of child pornography, after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple young females.

Hamilton Police said that on Oct. 3, the accused was driving a green Dodge pick-up truck in the area of Cannon Street and Sherman when he approached two young women and asked if they wanted a ride.

The man drove the two women to his residence, where the sexual assaults allegedly occurred. The incident was reported to Hamilton Police on Oct. 13.

Dwayne Smith, 38, of Hamilton, was arrested and faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of possessing child pornography.

His photo was released as Hamilton Police believe there may be more victims.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches
3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches

A residential three-alarm fire that spread to surrounding homes and caused extensive damage in the Beaches is under investigation. Toronto Fire Services were initially called to 69 Kippendavie Avenue...

1h ago

'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art

Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art. Trustees...

20m ago

Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation
Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation

School is back in full swing and students are juggling classes, life and work. But all work and no play can leave you feeling empty. That's why one company in the Garden District is trying to combat loneliness...

53m ago

Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested
Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested

One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Friday morning. Multiple lanes of the highway were blocked for cleanup as of 8 a.m., with...

44m ago

Top Stories

3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches
3-alarm fire destroys home, damages others in the Beaches

A residential three-alarm fire that spread to surrounding homes and caused extensive damage in the Beaches is under investigation. Toronto Fire Services were initially called to 69 Kippendavie Avenue...

1h ago

'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art

Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art. Trustees...

20m ago

Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation
Garden District company offers curated social hangouts to beat student isolation

School is back in full swing and students are juggling classes, life and work. But all work and no play can leave you feeling empty. That's why one company in the Garden District is trying to combat loneliness...

53m ago

Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested
Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill involved stolen vehicle; one arrested

One person is in custody after a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Friday morning. Multiple lanes of the highway were blocked for cleanup as of 8 a.m., with...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike
Beloved Annex bookstore closing due to rent hike

After almost 20 years in business, the owners of a beloved Annex staple say they will be forced to close their doors due to a massive rent increase they cannot afford. Dilshad Burman with the calls for better protection for commercial renters.

14h ago

2:33
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list
Canadian snowboard Olympian makes FBI wanted list

Ryan Wedding was once known for his moves in the 2002 Winter Olympics but now stands accused of running a vast and violent drug moving network. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:10
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions
Mayor urges province to stay out of municipal decisions

Toronto officials say Premier Ford’s pledge to remove existing bike lanes will cost money and increase congestion. Alan Carter reports.

16h ago

2:41
Ford furthers bike lane plans to "remove and replace" existing ones
Ford furthers bike lane plans to "remove and replace" existing ones

Bike lanes that already exist on primary roads are in danger of being ripped up, based on comments made by Premier Doug Ford at an Empire Club event Thursday. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

3:16
Rogers invests $8M into Rogers Centre ahead of Taylor swift concerts
Rogers invests $8M into Rogers Centre ahead of Taylor swift concerts

Swifties continue to make history at concerts when it comes to their use of video and photos. The Rogers Centre has made upgrades ahead of the shows to make sure it's the best show in their wildest dreams.
More Videos