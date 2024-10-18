A man from Hamilton is facing several charges, including the possession of child pornography, after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple young females.

Hamilton Police said that on Oct. 3, the accused was driving a green Dodge pick-up truck in the area of Cannon Street and Sherman when he approached two young women and asked if they wanted a ride.

The man drove the two women to his residence, where the sexual assaults allegedly occurred. The incident was reported to Hamilton Police on Oct. 13.

Dwayne Smith, 38, of Hamilton, was arrested and faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of possessing child pornography.

His photo was released as Hamilton Police believe there may be more victims.