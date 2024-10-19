Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

Paramedic ambulance
Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 19, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2024 4:35 pm.

A 60-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, according to first responders.

Emergency crews were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard area just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say the driver remained at the scene of the collision and is cooperating with investigators.

Road closures are in effect in the area. Drivers are told to expect delays.

No other details have been released at this time.

