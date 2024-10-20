Fans gather in High Park to mourn the death of singer Liam Payne

Dozens of people gathered in High Park on Sunday to pay tribute to singer Liam Payne who died last week after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at just 31.

Payne rose to fame in his teens as a member of the U.K. boy band One Direction, which generated hit singles like “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Live While We’re Young.”

While the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear, Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room.”

On Sunday, fans attended a planned memorial for the beloved pop star near Hillside Gardens in High Park.

Videos posted to social media show some attendees playing music, singing songs and lighting candles. Others brought photos of Payne, along with handwritten notes and bouquets of flowers.

One Direction gained worldwide popularity soon after the band was formed in 2010 from five young singers who auditioned for the “X Factor,” a British TV talent show. The band broke up in 2016 after producing five albums that sold more than 70 million copies.

Going to Liam’s memorial at High Park has cleared my mind. Being surrounded by people that won’t judge you for grieving. It was a nice way to say our goodbyes to our precious Liam. May he rest in peace. I hope he knows the world truly loves him and will miss him forever ????♾️????️ pic.twitter.com/mFxPkP27r2 — Ale ???? (@ImAleMacias) October 21, 2024

you can see me in the third picture ???? liam payne memorial in toronto high park pic.twitter.com/fyi3FsJkvn — bry (@bryszo) October 21, 2024

With files from the Associated Press.