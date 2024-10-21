Man, 55, identified as victim in Mississauga homicide

Peel police investigate a homicide in the area of Central Parkway Drive West and Joan Drive in Mississauga on Oct. 1, 2024
Peel police investigate a homicide in the area of Central Parkway Drive West and Joan Drive in Mississauga on Oct. 1, 2024. (Gaet Belair/CityNews)

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 21, 2024 7:55 pm.

Peel police have identified the victim of a homicide in Mississauga earlier this month.

Authorities were called to a home in the Central Parkway West and Joan Drive area near Hurontario Street just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 1.

One man was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries from a gunshot wound and later died, according to police.

He has been identified as 55-year-old, Wei Ruo Zhao of Mississauga. 

Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were not shot, police said. Their ages were not provided.

Homicide investigators and the deceased’s family, are urging anyone with any information to contact police.

Zhao’s family released a statement, saying his life was taken during a forced entry into their home.

“Our family is devastated by this senseless and heartbreaking act and we are seeking justice,” read their statement.

Top Stories

Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?
Toronto police 911 centre wait times nearly hit 12 minutes, but why do delays keep happening?

CityNews learned the Toronto Police Service 911 communications centre saw for a period of time on Thursday wait times close to 12 minutes.

39m ago

One Liberal MP says he's signed letter asking Trudeau to resign, others remain mum
One Liberal MP says he's signed letter asking Trudeau to resign, others remain mum

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Sean Casey is the first to publicly confirm that he has signed a letter calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign, arguing it would be in the best interests of the country...

3h ago

First complainant testifies in Toronto city councillor sexual assault trial
First complainant testifies in Toronto city councillor sexual assault trial

The first complainant in the sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson took the stand at a Bracebridge courtroom on Monday. She recounted how she first met Thompson in 2022...

1h ago

Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police
Hamilton man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun: police

Hamilton Police say a man who was accidentally shot by a child after allegedly allowing the six-year-old to play with his gun is among many facing firearm-related charges in separate incidents. In a...

4h ago

