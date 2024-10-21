Man, 55, identified as victim in Mississauga homicide

Peel police have identified the victim of a homicide in Mississauga earlier this month.

Authorities were called to a home in the Central Parkway West and Joan Drive area near Hurontario Street just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 1.

One man was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries from a gunshot wound and later died, according to police.

He has been identified as 55-year-old, Wei Ruo Zhao of Mississauga.

Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were not shot, police said. Their ages were not provided.

Homicide investigators and the deceased’s family, are urging anyone with any information to contact police.

Zhao’s family released a statement, saying his life was taken during a forced entry into their home.

“Our family is devastated by this senseless and heartbreaking act and we are seeking justice,” read their statement.