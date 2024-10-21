One person was treated for serious injuries after as many as 20 e-bikes caught fire in an underground parking garage overnight.

Toronto fire crews were called to 563 Eglinton Ave. W. in Forest Hill at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a three-alarm fire in an apartment building’s parking garage.

Officials told CityNews that when crews arrived, there was heavy smoke, and several e-bikes had caught fire.

One of the building’s tenants sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the smoke that migrated into the building. Others were displaced as first responders tended to the fire.

The fire was contained and was put out.

Residents told 680News Radio that someone had been storing the collection of e-bikes in the underground parking garage, though the reason is unclear.

“We heard the [fire] alarm, and then we smelled the smoke,” one woman said.

The investigation is ongoing.