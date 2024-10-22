Halifax Regional Police release more details on death of woman at Walmart

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing

Halifax Regional Police have provided more details about the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman at a local Walmart.

On Saturday, police responded to the store on Mumford Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Police have now confirmed the woman, who was an employee at the store, was found in a large walk-in oven in the store’s bakery department.

A spokeswoman for the province’s Labour Department says a stop-work order has been issued for the bakery and “one piece of equipment”.

“It is important to note that the investigation has not yet reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed,” HRP said in a media release.

Police went on to say this investigation is complex and may take a significant amount of time.

HRP is asking the public to be mindful of speculating about the case on social media, and the impact that speculation could have on the woman’s loved ones.

With files from The Canadian Press