The body of a missing 21-year-old man from Uxbridge was found inside a vehicle that was involved in a collision, the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said on Tuesday.

The man had last been seen in the area of Main Street North and Dallas Street on Oct. 18.

At the time, DRPS said the 21-year-old was believed to have been operating a 2012 white Dodge Avenger with licence plate CXSV702.

On Tuesday, authorities said the man’s body was discovered inside a vehicle, believed to be the aforementioned 2012 white Dodge Avenger, that was involved in a single-motor vehicle collision that went off the roadway.

DRPS are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said the man’s family was notified, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm identity.