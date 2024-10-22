Missing Uxbridge man, 21, found dead in vehicle following collision: police

A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Photo: Durham police/Twitter.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2024 9:20 am.

The body of a missing 21-year-old man from Uxbridge was found inside a vehicle that was involved in a collision, the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said on Tuesday.

The man had last been seen in the area of Main Street North and Dallas Street on Oct. 18.

At the time, DRPS said the 21-year-old was believed to have been operating a 2012 white Dodge Avenger with licence plate CXSV702.

On Tuesday, authorities said the man’s body was discovered inside a vehicle, believed to be the aforementioned 2012 white Dodge Avenger, that was involved in a single-motor vehicle collision that went off the roadway.

DRPS are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said the man’s family was notified, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm identity.

Top Stories

Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula
Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gather at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. A rally started at Queen's Park...

18m ago

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

2h ago

Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later
Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours. Nathan...

40m ago

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

4h ago

