Police seeks suspects after rocks thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating two disturbing and dangerous incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham.

Both incidents took place in the early morning hours of October 19, 2024.

In the first incident, officers were called after a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on 16th Avenue near Mingay Avenue was hit by a large rock at around 1 a.m.

“The driver told police it came from a vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction,” York Regional Police said in a release.

A rock that struck a moving vehicle in Markham. York Regional Police.

About a half-an-hour later at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a rock thrown through a windshield in the Stouffville Road and McCowan Road area.

The driver suffered minor facial injuries after the rock crashed through the windshield. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“York Regional Police is liaising with the Ontario Provincial Police, which is investigating several similar incidents in the area of Highway 48 and Major Mackenzie Drive that have occurred since September 20, 2024,” a release adds.

No suspect descriptions or suspect vehicle descriptions have been released.