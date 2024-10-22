Vince Carter joining booth for select Raptors games on Sportsnet

Air Canada is coming to airwaves across Canada this Toronto Raptors season.

Hall of Famer Vince Carter will join the broadcast booth for select Raptors games on Sportsnet this season.

Carter’s first game alongside play-by-plan man Matt Devlin and analyst (and former teammate) Alvin Williams will be Wednesday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Sportsnet family for select games during the 2024-25 season,” Carter said. “My NBA roots started with the Raptors and the relationships I forged with former teammates like Alvin Williams. It is humbling to have the opportunity to come back — I am truly looking forward to being a part of the broadcasts.”

Carter was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month after a historic 22-season career, including seven in Toronto. Carter holds the record for most seasons played in the NBA, which will be tied by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers this year.

The Raptors will retire Carter’s No. 15 in November, the first number retired in franchise history.