Vince Carter joining booth for select Raptors games on Sportsnet

Vince Carter
Vince Carter walks to centre court as the NBA Toronto Raptors unveil the revitalized Vince Carter Court in Dixon Park in Toronto, on Friday, September 27, 2024. (Paige Taylor White/CP).

By Sportsnet

Posted October 22, 2024 11:18 am.

Air Canada is coming to airwaves across Canada this Toronto Raptors season.

Hall of Famer Vince Carter will join the broadcast booth for select Raptors games on Sportsnet this season.

Carter’s first game alongside play-by-plan man Matt Devlin and analyst (and former teammate) Alvin Williams will be Wednesday’s home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Sportsnet family for select games during the 2024-25 season,” Carter said. “My NBA roots started with the Raptors and the relationships I forged with former teammates like Alvin Williams. It is humbling to have the opportunity to come back — I am truly looking forward to being a part of the broadcasts.”

Carter was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month after a historic 22-season career, including seven in Toronto. Carter holds the record for most seasons played in the NBA, which will be tied by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers this year.

The Raptors will retire Carter’s No. 15 in November, the first number retired in franchise history.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula
Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gather at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. A rally started at Queen's Park...

19m ago

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

2h ago

Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later
Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours. Nathan...

41m ago

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

4h ago

Top Stories

Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula
Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen's Park over new funding formula

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gather at Queen's Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program. A rally started at Queen's Park...

19m ago

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

2h ago

Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later
Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours. Nathan...

41m ago

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 

14h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building

Fire officials are investigating after flames erupted in a mid-town parking garage where roughly 20 E-bikes were being stored. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

22h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

23h ago

More Videos