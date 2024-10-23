BMO says ‘brief’ website outage is resolved

Bank of Montreal (BMO) says some of its customers had difficulty logging into its website Wednesday morning.

The issue was first acknowledged by the bank around 7:30 a.m. MDT, when it posted to X saying a service disruption was impacting the ability for some people to log into the site.

However, customers were still able to use their BMO app, their local branch, and ATM network, according to the bank.

In a subsequent X post just before 10 a.m., BMO says the “brief” service disruption had been resolved and all services had been restored.

The company apologized for any inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.