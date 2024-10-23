Montreal climate protesters charged after climbing Jacques Cartier Bridge

MONTREAL — A pair of environmental activists who scaled Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday morning will remain detained after being charged with mischief and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Olivier Huard and Jacob Pirro appeared in court Wednesday, along with a third protester.

The third person, Michèle Lavoie, is facing only a mischief charge, in relation to obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use of property.

Their lawyer, Barbara Bedont, said all three remain detained pending their next court date on Oct. 31 after the prosecution objected to their release.

Huard and Pirro climbed to the top of the bridge early Tuesday as part of a climate protest, leading police to close one of the main access points onto the island for several hours during the morning rush hour.

The groups Last Generation Canada and Antigone Collective took credit for the protest, demanding an end to fossil fuel extraction and denouncing government inaction on climate change.

The groups urged supporters to rally outside the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Bedont, reached by phone, described the prosecutor’s decision to oppose the activists’ release as “incomprehensible.”

“There’s a long history of civil disobedience leading to very positive changes in our society,” she said, adding that her clients were not violent. “This is an important part of a democratic system.”

Laura Sullivan, a spokesperson for Last Generation Canada, reiterated a call for the protesters’ release, and for the federal government to “commit to ending fossil fuels by 2030.”

