Woman dies days after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
By Meredith Bond

Posted October 23, 2024 8:49 pm.

A 53-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Marcos Boulevard area at just after 3 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment. She died of her injuries on Wednesday.

Police say a 72-year-old man was driving eastbound on Lawrence Avenue in the middle lane when he struck the woman who was walking across the street at the same time.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision and the investigation is still ongoing.

With file from Denio Lourenco

