2 men sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating after two men were sent to a hospital following a motorcycle collision in Mississauga.

Officers were called to The Queensway and Hensall Street early Saturday morning.

The two people involved in the collision include the motorcycle operator and a passenger, who suffered serious leg injuries.

Both men are in stable condition, according to police. The operator is being investigated for impaired driving.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, but road closures are in effect while police investigate.