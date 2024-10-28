After doubling down on leadership, Trudeau hits deadline to respond to caucus letter

<p>Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Trudeau is supposed to respond today to a group of Liberal MPs demanding his resignation, but the prime minister has already made his plans clear. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2024 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau is supposed to respond today to a group of Liberal MPs demanding his resignation as party leader, but the prime minister has already made his plans clear.

At a Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday, 24 MPs delivered a letter to Trudeau asking him to resign and giving him until Monday to respond.

But the prime minister told reporters the next day that he plans to stay on at the party helm.

It’s unclear what the dissenting MPs — most of whom have stayed anonymous to the public — plan to do in response, with one of them saying he’s “moving on.”

The Trudeau government will be tested again on Tuesday when they hit another deadline from the Bloc Québécois to pass two pieces of legislation that would increase old-age security payments for seniors and bolster supply management.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet has threatened to begin discussions with other opposition parties about toppling the minority government if the Liberals don’t comply.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 785af3c9039fac1120df5bc975a57d479dce8f8e0be3a28ee2295be114ae68c3.jpg, Caption:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Trudeau is supposed to respond today to a group of Liberal MPs demanding his resignation, but the prime minister has already made his plans clear. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

37m ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

30m ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

7h ago

Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister

TORONTO — A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says. Stan Cho...

1h ago

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

37m ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

30m ago

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

7h ago

Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister

TORONTO — A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says. Stan Cho...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year

Last year's tree-lighting ceremony in Orillia went viral for all the wrong reasons. As David Zura finds out the City says there won't be a repeat this year after planting a new tree capable of holding the lights needed.

9h ago

1:27
Big warm up on the way for end of October
Big warm up on the way for end of October

One more day of seasonal temperatures before a late October warm up which comes with some wet weather that could impact trick-or-treating later in the week.

11h ago

2:45
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round

More access to your local library is on the way, no matter where you live in the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has announced that library branches will soon be open 7 days a week, all year round. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:57
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down

It's been a local landmark for decades but soon it will be gone forever. David Zura takes a look at how it's being demolished and what might be preserved.
1:37
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market

Humans weren't the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Puppies got the chance to show off their best outfits and tricks at the annual Howloween costume contest at the Bentway.

More Videos