Maple Leafs sign Jake McCabe to 5-year contract extension

Jake McCabe
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe. Photo: Claus Andersen / Getty Images Sport / Getty

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 28, 2024 10:11 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2024 10:22 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Jake McCabe to a five-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

The new deal, which will kick in next season, has an average annual value (AAV) of $4.51 million. His current contract, which pays him $2 million, was set to expire in the summer.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that McCabe deferred money in the long-term extension, dropping the AAV from $4.7 million to $4.51 million.

McCabe, 31, arrived in Toronto at the 2023 trade deadline in a package deal with the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks, who are retaining half of his $4-million cap hit and got his first and only taste of playoff action as a Maple Leaf.

He enjoyed a career season with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, finishing with eight goals and 28 points across 73 games. He led all Maple Leafs’ defencemen with a plus-20 rating during the regular season and added one goal in seven playoff games.

The Wisconsin native spoke about contract negotiations prior to the regular season, expressing his desire to remain with the blue and white long-term.

“I love it here,” McCabe told Sportsnet’s Luke Fox last month. “Like I said, we’ve been chatting. We’ll see where things go.”

Playing in the top four with partner Oliver Ekman-Larsson, McCabe has three assists in nine games this season and currently leads the team with a plus-6 rating.

“[McCabe]’s very important,” Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said in September.

“As far as leadership grows, he’s one of the more vocal guys in the room and on the bench, and it’s something we really appreciate. I’ve known Caber a really long time. Amazing person. Amazing teammate. And he’s a guy that’s always gonna have your back on the ice. It’s been awesome having here.”

McCabe was drafted by Buffalo in the second round (44th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

5h ago

CMA calls for elimination of sick note requirements by employers
CMA calls for elimination of sick note requirements by employers

The Canadian Medical Association wants to eliminate sick note requirements by companies for employees with short-term minor illnesses. The association says this could prevent as many as 12.5 million...

9m ago

Male suspect sought after civilian prevents carjacking in Vaughan
Male suspect sought after civilian prevents carjacking in Vaughan

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a male suspect behind an alleged attempted armed carjacking in Vaughan last week. YRP said officers were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

5h ago

Top Stories

Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available in Ontario as of today. Who is eligible, and where to get yours

Starting today, free COVID-19 and flu shots are available to anyone six months and older in Ontario. The COVID-19 vaccine is the updated Omicron KP.2 shot, which targets the latest virus variants. Moderna's...

5h ago

CMA calls for elimination of sick note requirements by employers
CMA calls for elimination of sick note requirements by employers

The Canadian Medical Association wants to eliminate sick note requirements by companies for employees with short-term minor illnesses. The association says this could prevent as many as 12.5 million...

9m ago

Male suspect sought after civilian prevents carjacking in Vaughan
Male suspect sought after civilian prevents carjacking in Vaughan

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a male suspect behind an alleged attempted armed carjacking in Vaughan last week. YRP said officers were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody
Man seriously injured in Moss Park shooting, 1 suspect in custody

One person is in custody, and police were searching for one other suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Moss Park on Sunday night. Police were called to 266 Sherbourne St., north...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year

Last year's tree-lighting ceremony in Orillia went viral for all the wrong reasons. As David Zura finds out the City says there won't be a repeat this year after planting a new tree capable of holding the lights needed.

14h ago

1:27
Big warm up on the way for end of October
Big warm up on the way for end of October

One more day of seasonal temperatures before a late October warm up which comes with some wet weather that could impact trick-or-treating later in the week.

16h ago

2:40
Ontario government seeks to extend temporary gas tax cuts into next year
Ontario government seeks to extend temporary gas tax cuts into next year

The Ford government is looking to introduce legislation that would extend the 5.7-cent temporary rate cuts on gasoline and fuel taxes. City's Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from experts.

16h ago

2:45
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round

More access to your local library is on the way, no matter where you live in the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has announced that library branches will soon be open 7 days a week, all year round. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

1:37
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market
Dog owners celebrate Howl-oween with pet costumes, local vendor market

Humans weren't the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Puppies got the chance to show off their best outfits and tricks at the annual Howloween costume contest at the Bentway.

More Videos