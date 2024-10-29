Police say man posed as student at east end school and followed, harassed girl

Toronto Police Service vehicle
A Toronto Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 29, 2024 11:10 am.

Toronto police have arrested a man after he twice allegedly showed up at an east end school, once posing as a student, and followed and harassed a girl.

Investigators say the man first attended the school in the Woodbine and Cosburn avenue areas in June 2024.

“The suspect pretended to be a student at the school,” police said in a release. “The suspect made several attempts to converse with the victim, and followed her around.”

The same man allegedly returned to the school in September 2024. Investigators say he again tried to follow the same girl.

“The victim told the suspect to leave her alone,” the release adds. “The suspect continued to follow the victim and tried to communicate with her.”

On Monday, October 28, 2024, Zafir Wadood, 33, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with nine counts of criminal harassment watching and besetting.

Top Stories

'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025
'This money belongs to taxpayers': Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan, amid speculation of an early election call. Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy...

updated

3m ago

Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen
Four arrested in Ontario bank robberies, more than $2 million reported stolen

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said four people have been arrested, and one individual remains at large in connection to several bank robberies spanning the province, dating back to late 2022. Investigators...

7m ago

Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace
Brampton youth charged with cell phone thefts initiated through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old male youth from Brampton was charged for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones during buy-and-sell meet-ups initiated online and through Facebook Marketplace. In a news release, Peel...

43m ago

'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says
'Really alarming': OPP search of missing teen with autism lacks urgency, mother and coalition says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue their search near Peterborough, Ont., for a missing and vulnerable autistic teenager as concerns mount about how long it took to get this extensive...

13m ago

