Police say man posed as student at east end school and followed, harassed girl

Toronto police have arrested a man after he twice allegedly showed up at an east end school, once posing as a student, and followed and harassed a girl.

Investigators say the man first attended the school in the Woodbine and Cosburn avenue areas in June 2024.

“The suspect pretended to be a student at the school,” police said in a release. “The suspect made several attempts to converse with the victim, and followed her around.”

The same man allegedly returned to the school in September 2024. Investigators say he again tried to follow the same girl.

“The victim told the suspect to leave her alone,” the release adds. “The suspect continued to follow the victim and tried to communicate with her.”

On Monday, October 28, 2024, Zafir Wadood, 33, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with nine counts of criminal harassment watching and besetting.