Multiple people were assessed for injuries following a two-alarm residential fire in Scarborough.

Toronto fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a home on Coltbridge Court in the Kingston Road and Markham Road area just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Toronto Police Service said two adults were pulled from the home, which was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

Toronto Paramedic Services tell CityNews a few people were assessed at the scene, and one adult female was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto Fire Services district chief, Steven Buckingham, said it’s believed the fire started in the garage and made its way into the home including the attic.

The fire is still active, and crews are working to contain it. Photos from the scene show the home with significant damage.

It’s unclear how the fire started and it’s not yet known if there were working fire alarms in the home.

Gas and hydro have been shut off to the residence.