3 people, including 14- and 15-year-old, charged in violent Mississauga jewelry store robbery

Three people, including two youths, are facing robbery charges in connection to a violent armed robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month.

Peel police say on Sept. 8, at least eight suspects entered a jewelry store near Mavis Road and Britannia Road just before 5 p.m.

Police allege the thieves, some of whom were armed with firearms, forced a number of patrons and store owners to the ground before making off in two separate stolen vehicles with a significant quantity of jewelry and money.

None of the patrons or the owners suffered any physical injuries.

Police say three of the suspects were identified and on Oct. 26, 23-year-old Israel Brathwaite of Markham was taken into custody and charged with robbery.

Three days later a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested.

The 15-year-old has been charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of wearing a disguise with intent and failing to comply with a release order.

“At the time of his arrest, the 15-year-old youth was already on a form of release in relation to previous robbery charges,” police said. “Investigators believe that this youth is also responsible for four armed robberies and attempted robberies, at two currency exchange locations, a jewelry store, and a pharmacy, all occurring within Peel Region, beginning in August 2024.”

The two teens cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police also recovered three stolen vehicles and numerous offence-related property items.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say they anticipate laying more charges.