Keeping pets safe during Diwali celebrations

It’s the season of Diwali — the Indian festival of lights observed all around the world, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness.

The festive season is marked with fireworks, vibrant lights and lots of visits from family and friends, all of which can get a little overwhelming for the furry members of the family who might need some extra TLC during this time.

The Toronto Humane Society (THS) is reminding pet parents to take a few extra steps to make sure their animals stay safe, calm and comfortable throughout the festivities.

Lauralee Dorst, Director of Community Animal Welfare, explained that fireworks can be terrifying and confusing for animals.

“Fireworks can be loud, they can be scary. And I know we want to have our animals involved in the celebration, but let’s make sure that we have a safe space for them to go,” she said.

It is best to keep pets indoors away from louds sounds and flashing lights, which can disorient them and cause them to run away. Dorst says it’s best to ensure they have a place to get away from it all inside your home with familiar bedding, toys, food and water.

“Allowing them into a space where they can kind of hide from the loud noise and even the bright lights … maybe having curtains closed in a darker space for them is a good idea,” she added.

Dorst says if you’re decorating the house with diyas or traditional oil lamps, rangoli or colourful powder art and plastic or flower garlands, make sure they’re out of reach for pets.

“If we can keep them above, on a counter, not on ground level would be very helpful. Remember they have tails, they can jump up on things so they can knock over your candles. Also any little types of treats or things or little balls they may want to ingest, [should be kept away from them],” she said.

Rangoli or colourful powder art made using a stencil with a diya or oil lamp in the middle. Photo by Jyoti Singh on Unsplash

Along with festive decor, mithai or sweets and other rich foods are part of the celebrations, but should not be shared with pets as they could be dangerous for them.

“Be mindful of what is in those sweets — some things can be toxic to our animals,” said Dorst.

“If you want to give them a little bit of a treat, perhaps just a small sliver, but some things can be very high in calories or cause gastric upsets, so just be mindful of what you’re giving them.”

Chocolate, grapes and raisins are toxic to both dogs and cats and should be avoided entirely.

The excitement of having guests drop by frequently, parties and general heightened activity in the home can also be frightening for pets and is a time to keep a more watchful eye on them.

“Make sure that the doors are secured. Animals when they’re scared they can flee and then animals get lost. So make sure they have name tags on them that they’re microchipped, which we offer here at Toronto Humane Society,” said Dorst.

She added that pets prefer predictability so consistency is key and it’s important to minimize any disruptions in their day to day lives so they feel calm and secure.

“Keep up to your normal routine. If you have a dog, make sure they’re getting their walks that they’re getting their meals on time, their play time. Just to keep everything normal when you’re expecting a big a festive event to happen.”

City of Toronto fireworks guidelines

The City of Toronto is also reminding residents to keep themselves and their neighbours safe during Diwali by following some basic firework rules and safety guidelines.

If you want to set off fireworks for Diwali on your own private property, you need to have a special occasion permit. which can be requested from the city.

Fireworks are not permitted on balconies, parks, beaches parking lots and streets.

Once you have a permit, the city says you should take the time to prepare for and prevent fireworks accidents.

Children under 18 years of age are not allowed to set off fireworks. Ensure that fireworks are only handled and supervised by adults 18 years or older.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times and only discharge fireworks in a large yard space with no other buildings or tress nearby.

Make sure you buy fireworks only from retailers that that have a city-issued fireworks vendor permit and be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions closely.

Disposing fireworks improperly can lead to fires. To dispose them properly, completely submerge both used and unused fireworks in water overnight.

Once soaked, small quantities up to 10 items at a time can be disposed in regular household garbage. Any additional items should be disposed of in the same way over separate garbage collection dates.

Never dispose of fireworks in blue or green bins.

Click here for a full list of fireworks rules and precautions.