Follow live coverage of U.S. Election 2024

This combination photo shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Flint, Mich., Oct. 4, 2024, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Walker, Mich., Sept. 27, 2024.
This combination photo shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Flint, Mich., Oct. 4, 2024, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Walker, Mich., Sept. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 30, 2024 11:20 am.

It’s been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we will continue to bring you the up-to-the-minute updates as the world awaits the results of who will become the next U.S. president — Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, join Cynthia Mulligan on CityNews 24/7 for live coverage of the U.S. Election with results state to state, reaction and updates from CityNews reporters Caryn Ceolin and Mark McAllister in Washington, D.C., and the Canadian angle from Glen McGregor in Ottawa.

In Toronto, the coverage will extend to viewing parties where we will chat live with our Washington crew as well as CNN correspondents throughout the night.

Watch CityNews 24/7 live on CityNews.ca, Citytv, and Amazon Prime. You can also listen live to 680 News Radio.

Latest stories from U.S. presidential race

Harris promises to 'represent all Americans' after Biden's remark on Trump supporters and 'garbage'
Harris promises to ‘represent all Americans’ after Biden’s remark on Trump supporters and ‘garbage’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she disagrees “with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” reacting after President Joe Biden’s reference to Donald Trump’s supporters…

16m ago

Trump will campaign in Wisconsin with Brett Favre, who's linked to a Mississippi welfare scandal
Trump will campaign in Wisconsin with Brett Favre, who’s linked to a Mississippi welfare scandal

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will crisscross several swing states on Wednesday, passing each other in Wisconsin, where the former president is scheduled to appear in Green Bay with a onetime local icon,…

3h ago

Ballot drop box fires highlight concerns that election conspiracy theories are making them a target
Ballot drop box fires highlight concerns that election conspiracy theories are making them a target

Two ballot drop boxes in the Pacific Northwest were damaged in a suspected arson attack just over a week before Election Day, destroying hundreds of ballots at one location in Vancouver, Washington. At…

22h ago

Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian calls Puerto Rico 'floating island of garbage'
Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian calls Puerto Rico ‘floating island of garbage’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats stepped up their attacks on Donald Trump on Monday, a day after a comedian opening a rally for the former president called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,”…

22h ago

