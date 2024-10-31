Girl, 15, charged for allegedly making online threat to ‘shoot up’ Ajax school

Durham police
Durham Regional Police officer. Photo: Flickr.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 31, 2024 3:53 pm.

Durham Regional Police have charged a 15-year-old girl after she allegedly threatened to carry out a school shooting in Ajax.

Officers were called on Wednesday, October 30, at around 11:00 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting threat which targeted Archbishop Denis O’Connor Catholic High School.

Investigators say a Snapchat post threatened to “shoot up” the school.

A suspect was identified and the next day officers attended her residence in Ajax and arrested her without incident.

“No weapons were located in the suspect’s residence,” police confirmed in a release. “At this time police do not have any concerns for public safety.”

The teen, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with uttering death threats.

She was released on an undertaking.

