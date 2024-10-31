Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair starts and Diwali events continue

The annual Royal Winter Fair kicks off this weekend with two alpacas as the ambassadors while Diwali events continue across the GTA.

Keep in mind, that there is a TTC closure in effect on Line 2 this weekend.

Royal Agriculture Winter Fair

The annual Royal Winter Fair kicks off its festivities at Exhibition Place on Friday and runs until Nov. 10.

The fair is the world’s largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. The event celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. Its Royal Ambassadors this year are Dawson and Pacey, two charismatic alpacas.

Tickets are available to purchase on their website and the fair runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday and Monday when it closes at 6 p.m.

Diwali events in the GTA

Brampton will host its Diwali celebration on Friday, November 1 at Sesquicentennial Park. The free, family-friendly event will feature fireworks and main stage performances by both local and international artists, including Gurpreet Maan followed by Punjabi artists G. Sidhu, Chani Nattan and Inderpal Moga.

Meanwhile, downtown Oakville will be transformed into a dazzling wonderland of lights, music, and culture on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Centennial Square.

Good Mourning Festival at Evergreen Brickworks

The second annual Good Mourning Festival at Evergreen Brickworks invites residents to come together and reclaim death as a special part of life. The two-day event is dedicated to exploring and honouring the significance of mourning in public spaces through workshops, food, shopping, art installations and more.

Sunday’s events will feature Day of the Dead celebrations that incorporates Mexican and Latin American traditions and delicious food and drinks.

The event is free to attend. Paid parking is available on site and there will be a shuttle from Broadview station.

First Christmas market of the season

Just days after Halloween, Christmas markets are starting to pop up in Toronto.

The Beaches Artisan Market takes place on Sunday at the Kew Gardens and will feature over 50 independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 2 weekend closure

On Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations for planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate.

Regular service will resume Monday, Oct. 28, by 6 a.m.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary closures