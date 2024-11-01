University of Toronto’s resident organist retires after 45 years

If you graduated from the University of Toronto in the last 45 years, chances are your ceremony was scored by organist John Tuttle. On Friday, he played his final coda before retiring after the 2024 fall convocation. Dilshad Burman reports.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted November 1, 2024 6:05 pm.

Thousands of graduates have crossed the stage at the University of Toronto’s Convocation Hall over the years, but while students have come and gone, one integral part of the ceremony has remained a constant for 45 years – university organist John Tuttle.

Students who graduated during the fall convocation ceremony on Friday walked the aisles of the hall to his finale performances.

Tuttle began working at the university in 1979 after moving to Toronto from the U.S.

“It was specifically to be the organist at St. Paul’s on Bloor Street. And my predecessor Charles Peaker was the university organist. And I think he must have put the bug in somebody’s ear here, because I was called in. I thought I was in some trouble. I was told to report to the president’s office and they suggested they’d like me to carry on,” he told CityNews before his last performance.

“I didn’t know what it would be except playing convocations. Over the years I began to teach organ for the Faculty of Music. And I was involved in the Hart House chorus here and for a couple of years did the choir at the Faculty of Music. And then I got into Trinity College to do the music for the chapel, which was, I think, the keystone of my choral experience here. So it just went on from one thing to another for 45 years. And here I am on the last day.”

The massive pipe organ that Tuttle plays is about a hundred years old and although he’s been working with it for almost half that time, he says he cannot get complacent during performances.

“I’m thinking, don’t screw up. It’s like herding cats. It’s very busy playing this instrument. Your feet are playing usually the bass part. And if you’ve played the piano for a number of years, which I did, your left hand wants to play the bass part. So suddenly it has something entirely different to do. Or sometimes it does play the bass part and you play the tune on the pedals. So there’s a lot you have to concentrate on,” he said.

He adds that it’s a temperamental instrument and despite some upgrades over the years to make it more reliable, it requires constant upkeep.

“If you’re going to tune this organ, every pipe in it … there are 5,000 some pipes … it takes about a week. So rather than do that every time we’ll tune some stops on Monday and then a month later, maybe we’ll tune something else. So it’s an ongoing project pretty much like doing the laundry,” he said.

Despite its idiosyncrasies, he says he can usually get it to cooperate, hitting all the right notes at the right time.

“In the procession, you try and get the peanut butter and the jelly to come out evenly. You want to run out of music just when the last people get to the stage. And there’s some tricks to that. If you choose the right kind of piece with segments of music, you can repeat a segment and use the last segment to end it,” he said.

“It’s a marvelous instrument and it’s a chance to promote the best kind of music to an audience which probably would otherwise not get to hear it.”

With his performance being the musical score to students’ culminating memory of the university experience, he wants to make sure they remember it for years to come.

“I’d like the music to be spectacular for it because I want them to go away thinking that there’s more than the ephemeral music that we hear on the tube. I mean, these contemporary pop artists are great, but when they are done, JS Bach will still be here. And every time I approach his music, and I’ve been playing it now for over 60 years, it’s fresh. It’s new and it’s engaging. And I want to share that. I hope I have.”

For the incoming organist who will take his place he has some simple words of advice.

“Don’t screw it up,” he jokes.

“I think that the next person will have to do their own thing … and I know there’s some people that can do wonderful things. I hope we get one.”

Looking back on his tenure of almost half a century, Tuttle says it’s been an honour to bear witness such a critical juncture in so many students’ lives.

“That is an incredible thing when you think about what each of these people is capable of doing. And then they go off and they do remarkable things,” he said.

While he will continue to practice and help out at St. Paul’s, he said he’s ready to play his final coda as the university’s resident organist.

“After 45 years, I know I don’t have the technique that I used to have. My wife and I will always remember seeing somebody wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘the older I get the better I was.’ And so I think it’s time for me to get out and let somebody else do this,” he said.

“It’s been a great ride.”

Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas as fireworks, cars take over intersection
Video shows 'chaotic scene' at Yonge & Dundas as fireworks, cars take over intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents are dismayed that more wasn't done by police to shut down a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets that began late Thursday night and stretched into the early morning...

1h ago

Police horse struck, officer injured after being rammed by stolen vehicle downtown
Police horse struck, officer injured after being rammed by stolen vehicle downtown

A Toronto police office and police horse were injured after a vehicle and horse were rammed by a vehicle downtown on Friday afternoon. Officers were in the Queen Street West and University Avenue area...

2h ago

Interac says some users are 'experiencing delays' with e-transfer service amid outage reports
Interac says some users are ‘experiencing delays’ with e-transfer service amid outage reports

Interac, the Canadian money transfer service, experienced technical issues on Thursday, according to the outage monitoring site Downdetector.com. The site recorded at least 578 outage reports across...

1h ago

Speakers Corner spotlight: From the shores of Vietnam to Uxbridge, Ont. One refugee's story
Speakers Corner spotlight: From the shores of Vietnam to Uxbridge, Ont. One refugee's story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on an Uxbridge, Ont., man who is giving back to the very community he says rescued his family from the depths of despair. Optometrist Dr. Vi Tu Banh's journey...

4h ago

