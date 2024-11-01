William Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs down Kraken 4-1

Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs' David Kampf (64) reaches over top of Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle (7) as they battle for the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, October 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2024 5:46 am.

William Nylander scored twice, and Joseph Woll made 24 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Thursday.

Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews, with a bank-shot empty netter to go along with an assist, had the other goals for Toronto (6-4-1). John Tavares added two assists.

Eeli Tolvanen replied for Seattle (5-5-1). Joey Daccord stopped 26 shots.

Knies opened the scoring late in the first period before Nylander potted two in the second after mentioning at a morning media availability he was keen for more ice time from head coach Craig Berube.

“That is a little bit what I’ve been trying to talk to Chief about,” Nylander revealed Thursday before his two-goal performance. “To get that ice time back to where it was before. I think it helps my game a lot [and helps me] do what I want to be able to do out there. So, yeah, hopefully, that’s something we can figure out.”

Tolvanen spoiled Woll’s bid for his second career shutout with 3:28 left in regulation and Daccord on the bench for an extra attacker before Matthews sealed it into the empty net.

Seattle was coming off Tuesday’s 8-2 drubbing of the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto will travel to St. Louis for a rematch against the Blues on Saturday. St. Louis beat Toronto 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 24.

