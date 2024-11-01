William Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs down Kraken 4-1

William Nylander scored twice, and Joseph Woll made 24 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Thursday.

Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews, with a bank-shot empty netter to go along with an assist, had the other goals for Toronto (6-4-1). John Tavares added two assists.

Eeli Tolvanen replied for Seattle (5-5-1). Joey Daccord stopped 26 shots.

Knies opened the scoring late in the first period before Nylander potted two in the second after mentioning at a morning media availability he was keen for more ice time from head coach Craig Berube.

“That is a little bit what I’ve been trying to talk to Chief about,” Nylander revealed Thursday before his two-goal performance. “To get that ice time back to where it was before. I think it helps my game a lot [and helps me] do what I want to be able to do out there. So, yeah, hopefully, that’s something we can figure out.”

Tolvanen spoiled Woll’s bid for his second career shutout with 3:28 left in regulation and Daccord on the bench for an extra attacker before Matthews sealed it into the empty net.

Seattle was coming off Tuesday’s 8-2 drubbing of the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto will travel to St. Louis for a rematch against the Blues on Saturday. St. Louis beat Toronto 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 24.