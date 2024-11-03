Liberals extend Lebanon donation-match deadline as aid workers plead for more support

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are extending their timeline for matching donations to support people in Lebanon.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the government hopes Canadians open their wallets as events for Lebanese heritage month get underway.

United Nations agencies estimate Israel’s ground invasion and bombardment of Lebanon has displaced 1.4 million people since late September.

Canada has agreed to match donations the public had made to the Canadian Red Cross as well as to the Humanitarian Coalition of charities, to a maximum of $3 million each.

The matching effort was set to come to an end today, but Hussen has extended the deadline to Nov. 17.

Aid workers on the ground say they’re struggling to help Lebanese people meet their basic needs, with Beirut streets crowded with makeshift encampments of families who have nowhere to shelter.