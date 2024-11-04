Daulton Varsho wins first career Gold Glove award for outfield defence

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 4, 2024 6:11 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 6:18 am.

Toronto Blue Jays centrefielder Daulton Varsho has finally won his first Gold Glove award.

MLB announced the Gold Glove winners for the 2024 season Sunday night, with Varsho taking home his first win in his fifth season.

Varsho, 28, led all outfielders with 26 outs above average (16 in centre and 10 in left), according to Statcast. He also led all outfielders with a fielding-run value of 17, per Statcast.

Varsho’s Blue Jays teammate Ernie Clement was also a finalist for a Gold Glove at third base but lost to Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros.

The last current Blue Jays’ to win a Gold Glove award was starting pitcher Jose Berrios in 2023 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2022.

Roberto Alomar won five Gold Glove awards during his time in Toronto. Tony Fernandez won four Gold Glove awards, while Vernon Wells won three, respectively.

Varsho finished his second season in Toronto, batting .214/.293/.407 across 136 games. He hit 18 home runs to go along with 58 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He was second among Blue Jays’ position players in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) with 5.1, behind Guerrero (6.2).

