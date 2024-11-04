‘A Canadian hero’: Tributes pour in for Murray Sinclair

Sen. Murray Sinclair appears before the Senate Committe on Aboriginal Peoples in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

By News Staff

Posted November 4, 2024 2:06 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 2:40 pm.

“A beam of light that cut through injustice” and “a Canadian hero and friend.”

Those are some of the many ways the late Murray Sinclair, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, is being remembered by Canadians.

Sinclair, one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy, died Monday morning in a Winnipeg hospital. He was 73.

Here are some of the tributes that poured in following the news of his passing.

Sinclair family: “The impact of our dad’s work reached far across the country and the world. From Residential School Survivors, to law students, to those who sat across from him in a courtroom, he was always known as an exceptional listener who treated everyone with dignity and respect. We know that stories of his kindness, generosity, and fairness will circulate for generations to come.”

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs: “Murray Sinclair’s journey in advocacy broke barriers and inspired countless individuals to pursue reform and justice with courage and determination.”

Southern Chiefs’ Organization in Manitoba: “Murray was a beloved father and grandfather, husband, friend and colleague. On behalf of SCO, we extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the Honourable Murray Sinclair, and the many who will mourn his loss. We wish him a safe journey to the Spirit World.”

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada: “The Honourable Murray Sinclair always walked into dark places with a flashlight so that we can safely follow. A beam of light that cut through injustice and shows the way to hope.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “The Honourable Murray Sinclair dedicated his life to repairing Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples. As the Chief Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he challenged us to confront the darkest parts of our history — because he believed we could learn from them, and be better for it.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: “Through his tireless work and unwavering commitment to justice, he fostered dialogue and understanding, paving the way for healing and reconciliation. He will be remembered for his leadership, compassion, and dedication to creating a better future for all peoples across Canada. Sinclair’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations to pursue justice, equality, and respect for all cultures. His passing is a profound loss to all of us.”

Governor-General Mary Simon: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a friend and prominent leader in Canada who championed human rights, justice and truth.”

Manitoba Lieutenant Governor Anita R. Neville: “A true visionary leader and a man for all people, the impact of his work will continue to create positive change that will resonate throughout Canada and the world for generations to come. He was pure of heart, an inspiration, a trusted friend.”

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham: “Murray Sinclair brought to light the hard truths of the residential school system, based on survivors’ stories, and showed Canadians the realities we must confront to achieve real reconciliation. Winnipeg and all of Canada owe him a debt of gratitude for guiding us toward these truths and starting this important work.”

Winnipeg MP Leah Gazan: “Murray was a Canadian hero and friend to many who helped to forge a path of respect and honouring of Indigenous stories, and we are all better because of his work.”

Sixties Scoop advocate Katherine Strongwind: “In 2021, Hon. Murray Sinclair joined the 60s Scoop Legacy of Canada and the voices of Sixties Scoop Survivors in calling for a national inquiry. I am grateful for his support and his vision for justice for Sixties Scoop Survivors and our parents who have never been recognized by the federal government.”

–With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

3 arrested, 1 police officer suspended after violent clashes at Hindu temple in Brampton
3 arrested, 1 police officer suspended after violent clashes at Hindu temple in Brampton

Three people were arrested and a police officer was suspended following a chaotic and violent scene that erupted Sunday as Indian consular officials visited a Hindu temple in Brampton. Videos circulating...

updated

11m ago

Pickleball growing in popularity for players and thieves
Pickleball growing in popularity for players and thieves

A sport growing in popularity in recent years is attracting a dark side -- thieves are stealing thousands of dollars worth of pickleball paddles and are accused of reselling the stolen merchandise online. Troy...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

U.S. parties make unprecedented push for voters living in Canada
U.S. parties make unprecedented push for voters living in Canada

With the U.S. presidential election too close to call, American expats living in Canada have found themselves the subject of renewed attention from the big U.S. parties looking for untapped voter blocks. “Overseas...

30m ago

City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival
City of Toronto and Rogers introduce 'Taylor Swift Way' street sign in anticipation of pop star's arrival

The City of Toronto unveiled its "Taylor Swift Way" street sign in the downtown core in honour of the global megapop star's highly anticipated six-show run at the Rogers Centre. Mayor Olivia Chow and...

1h ago

