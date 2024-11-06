Ottawa orders TikTok’s Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains

The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok’s Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it is meant to address risks related to ByteDance Ltd.’s establishment of TikTok Technology Canada Inc.

Champagne says the move will not block Canadians’ access to the TikTok app.

“The government is not blocking Canadians’ access to the TikTok application or their ability to create content,” read a statement from Champagne.

“It is important for Canadians to adopt good cyber security practices and assess the possible risks of using social media platforms and applications, including how their information is likely to be protected, managed, used and shared by foreign actors, as well as to be aware of which country’s laws apply.”

The dissolution order was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may harm Canada’s national security.

TikTok Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.