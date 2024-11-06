Ottawa orders TikTok’s Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 5:43 pm.

The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok’s Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it is meant to address risks related to ByteDance Ltd.’s establishment of TikTok Technology Canada Inc.

Champagne says the move will not block Canadians’ access to the TikTok app. 

“The government is not blocking Canadians’ access to the TikTok application or their ability to create content,” read a statement from Champagne.

“It is important for Canadians to adopt good cyber security practices and assess the possible risks of using social media platforms and applications, including how their information is likely to be protected, managed, used and shared by foreign actors, as well as to be aware of which country’s laws apply.”

The dissolution order was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may harm Canada’s national security. 

TikTok Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Top Stories

Harris says nation must accept election results while urging supporters to keep fighting
Harris says nation must accept election results while urging supporters to keep fighting

Faced with a sweeping rejection by American voters, Kamala Harris conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump on Wednesday and encouraged supporters to continue fighting for...

9m ago

Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 storm after knocking out power on island
Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 storm after knocking out power on island

 Hurricane Rafael made landfall in Cuba on Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 hurricane, shortly after powerful winds knocked out the country’s power grid. Forecasters warned Rafael could...

40m ago

Ontario man who bit off girlfriend's nose dies at 47 of 'natural causes' in B.C.
Ontario man who bit off girlfriend's nose dies at 47 of 'natural causes' in B.C.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Angel Jones, who was serving an indeterminate sentence in a British Columbia prison for biting a woman's nose off, has died of natural causes at the age of 47. Jones...

26m ago

Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police
Men charged in $2.1M Toronto auto theft case worked at car dealership: police

Two men are facing more than 150 combined charges in connection with an extensive $2.1 million auto theft scheme that police allege was being carried out from a car dealership in Toronto. On Wednesday,...

6h ago

