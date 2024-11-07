1 arrested, 2 others sought following violent demonstration at Hindu temple in Brampton

Hundreds gather outside a Hindu temple in Brampton
Hundreds gather outside a Hindu temple in Brampton one day after violent clashes. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By John Marchesan

Posted November 7, 2024 8:49 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 8:50 pm.

Police in Peel Region have arrested one man and have issued arrest warrants for two others after violence broke out at a Hindu temple in Brampton earlier this week.

Police were called to a large demonstration outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on The Gore Road on Monday night. Investigators said the protest was “declared unlawful” after weapons were seen in the crowd and the force’s public order unit was deployed to disperse the demonstrators.

Following the demonstration, police began investigating several offences that occurred including one which showed a man using a loudspeaker and calling on groups to storm Sikh temples.

Police arrested 57-year-old Ranendra Lal Banerjee of Toronto and charged him with public incitement of hatred.

Investigators have also issued arrest warrants for 24-year-old Armaan Gahlot of Kitchener, and 22-year-old Arpit (no surname) of no fixed address for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, conspiracy to commit assaults with a weapon, and conspiracy to commit mischief.

Police are encouraging both to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in to police.

The demonstration came after violent protests on Sunday outside the same temple spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga.

